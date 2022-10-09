London: Arsenal’s position at the top of the Premier League comes under threat when Liverpool visits Emirates Stadium. Arsenal hasn’t scored against Jurgen Klopp’s team in their last six meetings, and Mikel Arteta had to urge his team to play without fear against the Reds. That might not be so hard this time given Liverpool’s recent form, with just two wins in its opening seven games.Also Read - Manchester City FC vs Manchester United, EPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

A win for Arsenal would keep it one point ahead of Manchester City and open up a 14-point gap to Liverpool. Manchester United tries to bounce back from its 6-3 loss to Man City when it visits Everton. Also, West Ham hosts Fulham in a London derby and Crystal Palace welcomes Leeds.

What is the timing of the EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool ?

The EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played on Sunday (October 9) from 9 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - Thomas Tuchel Lashes Out After Chelsea vs Tottenham EPL Fixture; Says Both Goals by Spurs Should Not Stand

Where is the EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool going to be played?

The EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool on TV ?

The EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be telecast live on Star Sports.

Where can I live stream the EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool in India?

The EPL match Arsenal vs Liverpool will be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar+.