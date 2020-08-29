ARS vs LIV Live Streaming THE FA COMMUNITY SHIELD

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details: Two weeks before a fresh Premier League season kicks-off ushering in a hectic campaign, Arsenal and Liverpool have a chance to add a silverware to their trophy cabinet when they square off in the FA Community Shield at Wembley.

The Community Shield is a one-off winner takes all fixture which acts as a traditional curtain raiser to football season in England. It's played between the Premier League champion and winner of the FA Cup. Should the winner of both the titles be the same, the opponents place then goes to the team finishing second in the league.

Manchester United are the most successful club in Shield history having won the trophy a total of 21 times.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both won it 15 times each.

ARS vs LIV Live Football Streaming Details

What: The FA Community Shield

When: August 29, 2020

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Timings: 9:00 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

ARS vs LIV Probable XIs

Arsenal: Leno, Saliba, Luiz, Tierney, Cedric, Willock, Xhaka, Saka, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Liverpool: Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Brewster, Mane

ARS vs LIV SQUADS

Arsenal: David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner