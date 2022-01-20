London: Arsenal host Liverpool in the 2nd leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday with both sides looking to book a place at the Wembley for the finals. Both the clubs drew 0-0 at Anfield last week to come into this game evenly poised knowing a win will take them through to the finals. Arsenal couldn’t field a team in the weekend for the North London derby due to suspension, injuries and absentees because of the AFCON but it is believed Mikel Arteta will be able to field a team on Thursday. Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 3-0 league win which will give them enough confidence to take the game on Arsenal in the 2nd leg. Here are the details of when and where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool Live match on online and on TV.Also Read - Highlights IND vs IR Football Score AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Group A Match Updates: India Hold to a Goalless Draw By Resilient Iran

When is the Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match ?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match will take place on Friday, January 21 in India. Also Read - Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Timings And All You Need to Know

What is the timing of the Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match ?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match will start at 1:15 PM IST. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st ODI in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Where is the Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match being played?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match will be played at Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match ?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match will be telecasted live on MTV.

Where can you live stream the Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match ?

The Arsenal vs Liverpool EFL Cup Semi-Final match live streaming will be available on Voot Select and JIO TV.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Minamino.