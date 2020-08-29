Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a fantastic goal on Saturday in a FA Community Shield fixture between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium and after finding the back of the net he dedicated the goal to American actor Chadwick Boseman – who passed away earlier in the day. Also Read - Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Dies of Colon Cancer at 43, Team Calls Him a 'True Fighter'

The goal came in the 12th-minute of the encounter when Bukayo Saka swept the ball right to left, Aubameyang then drives the ball at Williams down the left. The with the space on offer, Aubameyang did not need another invitation as he lashes an unstoppable curler into the bottom right to get the Gunners into the lead. The goal came against the run of play and stunned Liverpool.

Here is the goal:

Red-hot Aubameyang is now Arsenal’s joint top scorer in games played at Wembley Stadium (5, level with Alexis Sanchez). Aubameyang’s five goals at the ground have come in the space of 42 days.

Arsenal went into half time with the 1-0 lead and looks formidable to hold onto the lead until Liverpool can find an equaliser.

Meanwhile, the Black Panther star died at the age of 43 after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

The American actor became a household name after appearing as the Marvel superhero Black Panther in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and then in director Ryan Coogler’s 2018 film, which went on to earn over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Things did not stop there as he followed it up with two more appearances as the character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His most recent film appearance was in director Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix earlier this year.