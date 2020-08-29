In the traditional curtain-raiser of the domestic football season, Arsenal locked horns with Liverpool on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium and it was a contest to remember as the game went into the penalties after there was no clear winner after full-time and the Gunners netted all five times to win it 5-4 to win the Community Shield. Also Read - Arsenal vs Liverpool: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dedicates Goal During FA Community Shield to American Actor Chadwick Boseman | WATCH

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues his rich vein of form as he got things started for the Gunners. In the 12th-minute of the match, he broke the deadlock with a lashing curler which ended at the right bottom of the net. After that, the Gunners dominated proceedings in the first half as they went into half-time with the lead.

In the second half, Liverpool showed purpose and finally found the equaliser in the 77th-minute of the match when Japanese striker Takumina Minamo found the back of the net, thanks to an assist by Mohamad Salah. It was also his first Minamino's first goal in the red shirt.

After that, the winner was not found by any team even as three minutes of injury time was added.

Finally, in the penalties, Arsenal emerged as the better team as they netted all five times.