Arsenal vs Manchester City, EPL 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League, Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City, EPL 2023-24 match online and on TV.

London: Last season’s top two teams go head-to-head in the Premier League when Arsenal hosts Manchester City.

Arsenal is one point behind defending champion Man City and can go level on points with first-place Tottenham with a win. City have won 6 matches so far in their first 7 matches, while Arsenal have won 5 out of their first 7.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in the ongoing season. In the FA Community Shield, the match ended in a 1-1 draw, before Arsenal went onto win 4-1 on penalties.

Arsenal v Man City means only one thing. Entertainment. 🍿 #ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/noJe2x4gSt — Premier League (@premierleague) October 8, 2023

What is the timing of the EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester City ?

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played on Sunday (October 8) from 9:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester City going to be played?

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be played at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where can I watch the EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester City on TV ?

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be telecasted live on Star Sports network.

Where can I live stream the EPL match between Arsenal and Manchester City in India?

The English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Arsenal Squad: David Raya, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Cedric Soares, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, Jorginho, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Kai Havertz.

Manchester City Squad: Steffen, Ortega, Ederson, Carson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, 24 Gvardiol, 25 Akanji, Lewis, Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Gomez, Nunes, Foden, Bobb, Haaland, Doku, Alvarez.

