Arsenal vs Tottenham Live Streaming English Premier League in India

Arsenal are in the middle of a difficult transition at the moment but have come back with back to back wins and are in 13th place in the Premier League standings and will need to prove their mettle this weekend. Tottenham Hostpur, on the other hand, have endured a slump after a strong start to their season and will need to bounce back this weekend. The Spurs were schooled by Chelsea in their previous league game and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Arsenal has dominated Tottenham and won a majority of the head-to-head matches. Out of the 203 matches played, Arsenal has won 83 whereas Tottenham has managed to win 66. 54 matches have ended in a draw. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live football match online in India.

When is the Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match will take place on Sunday, September 26 in India.

What are the timings of the Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match will start at 9:00 PM IST (India).

Where is the Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match being played?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham EPL 2021-22 match will be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar+ and JIOTV in India.

ARS vs TOT Dream11 Team

Gollini, Rodon, Winks, Alli, Moura, Leno, Mari, White, Pepe, Smith, Son

Captain: Son, Vice-Captain: Pepe

ARS vs TOT Probable Playing XIs

Tottenham (TOT): Gollini; Doherty, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Bergwijn, Alli, Son, Moura

Arsenal (ARS): Leno, Chambers, White, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette