Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League

In the mega encounter, the arch-rivals Arsenal and Manchester City will lock horns Premier League in the Gameweek 26 contest. Manchester City travel to North London hoping to reignite their title hopes when they play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – on February 21, Sunday. Manchester City will look to extend their 17-match winning streak across all competitions when they visit Arsenal for their next Premier League match. 12 of those 17 wins have come in the league taking Pep Guardiola's side to 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. On the other hand, opponents Arsenal returned to winning ways last weekend with a 4-2 victory over Leeds ending a run of three consecutive winless matches. The Gunners have lost their last seven league games against Man City – a run which started when Arteta was Pep Guardiola's assistant. Since joining Arsenal, this time as head coach, the Spaniard is yet to get a point against his former employers despite knowing the style and many of the squad players – including Ilkay Gundogan.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live football match, Premier League live online in India.

When is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will take place on Sunday, February 21.

What are the timings of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will be live telecasted on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.

ARS vs MCI Predicted XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester City: Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Phil Foden; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

ARS vs MCI SQUADS

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli.

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott CARSon, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction

Ederson (MCI), Joan Cancelo (MCI), Kieran Tierney (ARS), John Stones (MCI), Phil Foden (MCI), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Bernardo Silva (MCI), Emile Smith Rowe (ARS), Rodri Hernandez (MCI), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ARS) and Raheem Sterling (MCI).