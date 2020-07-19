Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again proved why he is a prized possession for Arsenal and why the club should consider giving him a long rope. On Saturday night, Aubameyang starred with a brace against Manchester City to seal a final berth for his side in the FA Cup. Arsenal will now take on the winner between Chelsea and Manchester United on August 1. Also Read - Premier League Roundup: West Ham Beat Chelsea 3-2, Arsenal Crush Norwich 4-0

Aubameyang had already tested Ederson once right at the start of the game but finally found the back of the net in the 19th-minute of the match, exposing City's defense. Arsenal went into half-time with the lead, but they knew the game was far from over.

In the second-half, City looked to dominate the game and came close to finding the equaliser, but was denied on several occasions by the Gunners defence. Finally, in the 71st minute, Aubameyang made City pay again as he raced away on an angle to slide a composed finish under the keeper. That goal proved to be the final nail in the coffin for City's hopes as the Gunners made it to the summit clash.

This was also a personal triumph for Areta, who completes a superb week after the victory over Premier League champions Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

“We’ve had an incredible week to beat the best two teams in Europe, it doesn’t happen every day. I don’t care who plays, I can trust them – we made changes and everyone was ready,” said Areta to BBC.