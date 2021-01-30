In the mega encounter, the arch-rivals Arsenal and Manchester United will lock horns Premier League in the Gameweek 21 contest. Manchester United travel to North London hoping to reignite their title hopes when they play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – on January 30, Saturday. United’s Premier League title ambitions dealt a big jolt after the shock defeat at home to bottom-placed Sheffield United. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men squandered an opportunity to go top of the points table, Manchester City now stand with a chance to go four clear. They are already one point ahead with a game in hand. On the other hand, Arsenal beat Southampton at St. Mary’s in their last league match and are unbeaten in the league in their last six matches. Mikel Arteta’s men also beat United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the corresponding fixture in November and are chasing a record of defeating the 20-time league champions in here successive home matches. Solskjaer is yet to win as a United manager against Arsenal and has lost three and drawn one in his four meetings. Also Read - ARS vs MUN Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Predicted XIs For Today's Arsenal vs Manchester United Football Match at Emirates Stadium 11 PM IST January 30 Saturday

When is the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Saturday, January 30.

What are the timings of the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 11 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match will be live telecasted on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India.

ARS vs MUN Predicted XIs

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette.

Manchester United: David De Gea; Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood; Edinson Cavani.

ARS vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Bernd Leno (ARS), Luke Shaw (MUN), Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS), Kieran Tierney (ARS), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Bukayo Saka (ARS), Thomas Partey (ARS), Fred (MUN), Paul Pogba (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Alexandre Lacazette (ARS).