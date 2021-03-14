Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming Premier League in India

In the mega encounter, Arsenal will lock horns against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League. Both teams have played inconsistent football this season and are nowhere close to challenging for the title. Tottenham are still in the race to qualify for Champions League by finishing in the top 4, while things are looking difficult for Arsenal as they are currently at the 10th spot. On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's Spurs are currently seventh on the table. The good thing for Tottenham is the in-form winger Gareth Bale and striker Harry Kane. Ahead of the mega clash, Spurs manager Mourinho said he is focused on the top 4 finish and played down the rivalry with Arsenal. "I look up, I don't look down," he said. "If Arsenal was seven points ahead of us, I would look to them. But because we have seven points more than them, I don't look down. But at the same time, we look always to the next match. And if instead of Arsenal it was (Aston) Villa or Newcastle, the next matches we're going to play, exactly the same feeling."Here are the details of when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live Premier League match.

When is the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will take place on Thursday, March 14.

What are the timings of the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match being played?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

The Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.