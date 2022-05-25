London: Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday that the Egypt international midfielder Mohamed Elneny has extended his contract with the Premier League club.Also Read - Days After Young Son's Demise, Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 100 Goals In La Liga And Premier League

"I love this club and I feel like part of this family," Mo told Arsenal's official website. "I want to continue at this amazing club and amazing family and I'm very happy and very excited for the future."

Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta said, "Mo is a really important part of the team. He brings endless energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the team and is loved by everyone. He's an important player for us on and off the pitch, a real role model to our younger players and I'm delighted he's staying."

The 29-year-old Egypt international has scored five goals in 147 appearances since arriving at the Emirates from Swiss club Basel in 2016.

Mohamed Elneny made his Arsenal debut in a 2-1 win against Burnley in the FA Cup in January 2016 and was in the 2016/17 FA Cup-winning squad. He was also part of the team that won the FA Community Shield in 2017 and 2020 and helped us reach the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League Final in Baku.

The new contract is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.