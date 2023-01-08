Arsene Wenger, Former Arsenal Manager, To Help In Indian Football’s Grassroots Programmes

The decision was announced by All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey during the governing body's 'Vision 2047' roadmap unveiling.

Kalyan Chaubey (L) and Arsene Wenger. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian football will get inputs from former Arsenal manager and FIFA’s current chief of global football development, Arsene Wenger, in the country’s grassroots programmes and talent development.

The development was announced on Saturday by All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey during the unveiling of its ‘Vision 2047’ roadmap. “We have had extensive discussions with FIFA development team. Arsene Wenger is head of FIFA Task Force and they will help us in grassroots programme.

“Coaches from Wenger’s team would come,” Chaubey said. During the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Chaubey and his team had several discussions with senior FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials regarding youth development projects in India.

“About football budget cut, we have got lot of help from government and ministry and we have never been turned down when we requested for something. In future too, we will expect whatever we deserve in terms of help, government will give us,” he added.