Dubai: Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh faced heavy trolling on social media after dropping a catch at a crucial juncture during the Super Four game against Pakistan on Sunday. While trolls kept bashing him, he also found support on social media. Finally, the pacer has broken his silence over the snowballing issue and his reaction to the troll is out. Arshdeep’s parents revealed that the pacer has been laughing at all the tweets.Also Read - IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST Sept 06 Tuesday

“His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence,” said the Indian cricketer’s father to Indian Express. Also Read - Virender Sehwag PREDICTS Asia Cup 2022 Winner And it is Not Rohit Sharma-Led Team India

Arshdeep’s mother who was also there in Dubai revealed that the entire team is supporting the pacer. Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Breaks SILENCE on Virat Kohli's MS Dhoni Revelation Ahead of Super Four Game vs Sri Lanka

“Arshdeep told us that the whole Indian team is supporting him,” Baljeet, Arshdeep’s mother said.

After the heartbreaking loss against Pakistan, India would now have to win their remaining two games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to qualify for the summit clash that takes place at the Dubai International stadium on September 11. It will not be an easy task for Rohit Sharma and Co. as the Lankans and the Afghanistan team are playing some good cricket recently.