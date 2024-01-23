Arshdeep Singh Can Be India’s Dependable Left-Arm Pacer: Mohammad Amir

Home

The Indian selectors have tried out several left-arm pacers over the years. But the lack of a consistent performer has not allowed the team to field a more versatile and well-rounded pace attack.

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes that the emergence of Arshdeep Singh could bring an end to India’s prolonged search for a reliable left-arm pacer.

“Arshdeep can be a very good left-arm pacer. India needs one who can consistently bowl at 135-140,” Amir said during a virtual media interaction on the sidelines of the International League T20 in Dubai.

Amir acknowledged the impressive growth of Indian pacers, particularly Mohammed Siraj.

“From last two-three years, the most impressive has been Mohammed Siraj. The way he has improved in white-ball cricket, it’s a good sign for Indian cricket. The way (Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah are performing after injury.

“Indian cricket is growing everyday. Their set-up, their leadership, whenever they bring one youngster, they give full time, which is very good,” he added.

Amir praised the rotation policy adopted by the Indian team to keep its pace bowlers fresh to meet the demands of international cricket.

“India are always a settled side because they follow a process.

“They also now understand how to keep their pace bowlers fresh. In every series, they have a rotation policy. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, they are not playing all the matches and series. I think the future of Indian fast bowling holds is good.” Speaking about his future plans, Amir said, “I’ve no plans to come back as of now.” Naseem a complete bowler ================ Talking about the current crop of Pakistan pacers, Amir termed the young Naseem Shah as a “complete bowler”, and his presence could have made a difference in the World Cup last year in India.

The 20-year-old was ruled out of the mega event with a shoulder injury and is currently undergoing rehab.

“Personally, I like Naseem Shah. To me, he is a complete bowler. It’s Pakistan’s misfortune that he got injured before the World Cup.

“He could have made a difference. After that Wasim Junior has improved a lot. Nobody has doubted the abilities of Pakistan fast bowlers. But they should be groomed properly.” Talking about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s struggle post a knee injury, he said: “It happens after injury, you struggle. But, against Australia, he bowled well in the second Test.

“It seemed he’s getting back to his rhythm. In the last two T20Is in New Zealand, he looked good. The more cricket he plays, the faster he will get back his confidence.

“Knee injury is very dangerous for a pacer. Along with back injury, it can jeopardise one’s career. But he’s getting better, he will be fine,” Amir said.

