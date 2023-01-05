Top Recommended Stories
Arshdeep Singh Creates Unwanted Record During IND Vs SL 2nd T20I With Hattrick Of No Balls
Arshdeep missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka. In the second game, Harshal Patel made way for Arshdeep.
New Delhi: Back in the T20I side after missing the first game, India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep SIngh created an unwanted record against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday. Coming onto bowl in the second over, Arshdeep bowled three back-to-back no balls i a 15-run over.
Also Read:
- LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Chahal, Umran, Axar Strike; SL Lose Plot After Flying Start
- Rahul Tripathi or Ruturaj Gaikwad? Sanju Samson Replacement For India's 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka
- IND vs SL Live Streaming 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Online And On TV in India
By doing so, Arshdeep became the bowler with most no balls in T20Is – 12 – surpassing the likes of Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and West Indies duo of Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas, who all have 11 against their names so far.
Arshdeep Singh becomes the first Indian bowler to bowl hat-trick of no balls in the same over.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2023
Arshdeep bowled five legal deliveries before making a mess on the final ball of the over. He overstepped and then again overstepped for the second time that was hit for a four. The left-armer overstepped for the third consecutive time but this time was hit over the ropes. He conceded 19 runs in the over.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.