Arshdeep Singh Creates Unwanted Record During IND Vs SL 2nd T20I With Hattrick Of No Balls

Arshdeep missed the first T20I against Sri Lanka. In the second game, Harshal Patel made way for Arshdeep.

Updated: January 5, 2023 8:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Arshdeep Singh bowls against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Back in the T20I side after missing the first game, India’s left-arm pacer Arshdeep SIngh created an unwanted record against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Pune on Thursday. Coming onto bowl in the second over, Arshdeep bowled three back-to-back no balls i a 15-run over.

By doing so, Arshdeep became the bowler with most no balls in T20Is – 12 – surpassing the likes of Pakistan’s Hasan Ali and West Indies duo of Keemo Paul and Oshane Thomas, who all have 11 against their names so far.

Arshdeep bowled five legal deliveries before making a mess on the final ball of the over. He overstepped and then again overstepped for the second time that was hit for a four. The left-armer overstepped for the third consecutive time but this time was hit over the ropes. He conceded 19 runs in the over.

