New Delhi: The Indian team management would be facing a problem of plenty when they have to pick the other pacers who would give company to Jasprit Bumrah, who spearheads the bowling units in all formats. While options and speculations galore ahead of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria had revealed his choice. At the moment, it may not be the most popular choice but Kaneria feels Arshdeep Singh would be a fantastic option for the two upcoming tournaments. Kaneria also asserted that Arshdeep would play the final ODI versus West Indies.Also Read - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad And Arshdeep Singh - Likely Changes in India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd ODI vs Windies

“Mark my words. Arshdeep will play the third ODI and make an impact too. Arshdeep has the art and he uses his mind while bowling. He bowls sensibly and knows how to take wickets. He can be a fantastic option for the Indian team for T20 World Cup and maybe for Asia Cup as well. Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and he can be successful being a left-arm pacer,” said Kaneria on his YouTube channel. Also Read - "Ready To Do Anything"… Virat Kohli Aims To Win Asia Cup and World Cup For The Country

Hoping to see T. Natarajan back in Indian colours, Kaneria hailed he left-arm pacer. Also Read - Chris Jordan Opens Up On 'Relentless' Racist Abuse After England's Exit From T20 World Cup 2021 Semi-final

“I want to also see Natarajan playing for India again. He can make an impact just like he did in Australia. He is a fantastic bowler but India has currently got an incredible bowling lot. Team management has to decide how will to utilize its bowlers,” said Kaneria.

It would be interesting to see Arshdeep Singh gets to make his ODI debut in the final game against West Indies or not.