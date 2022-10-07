Perth: So finally the Indian team has reached Perth, Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh took to Instagram and shared a story where one can see the view from his hotel room in Perth. The view is stunning. This is the first time a number of players in the Indian squad have been to Australia. The team has reached a week in advance to get used to the conditions before their tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic MCG.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Makes BIG Prediction on India's T20 WC Chances; Calls Jasprit Bumrah's Absence 'Unfortunate'

Fans are waiting with utmost anticipation to see the visuals of the Indian cricketers. The Indian board shared a group picture of the team before they left for Perth in the wee hours of Thursday morning. Also Read - Sanju Samson Over Rishabh Pant in Rohit Sharma-Led India's T20 WC Squad; Twitterverse Reacts After Heroics vs SA in 1st ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

Here is a screenshot of the IG story shared by Arshdeep: Also Read - Virat Kohli Names Wriddhiman Saha as Indian Cricketer With BIZARRE Food Habits

Scenes when the team left for Perth.

Smiles, laughter and wishes as #TeamIndia left from Mumbai for Australia 📹📸 pic.twitter.com/Re60cUgnZx — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, with Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out, the ongoing South Africa ODI series could be a shot-out between Deepak Chahar, who is on the standby list, and Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list in the event that Mohammed Shami fails to become match-fit before October 15.

Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Chahar are the standbys named for the Indian team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and will be traveling Down Under as reserves. Reportedly, they would be leaving on October 11.