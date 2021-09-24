Noida: The Art of Living Team on Friday felicitated the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj for winning silver in the men’s singles badminton SL4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics. The members of the team presented Suhas with a shawl and even celebrated his achievement by cutting a cake.Also Read - Paralympics Bronze Winner Sharad Kumar Admitted to AIIMS After Chest Congestion, Says Feeling Better

The founder of Art of Living, Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar also sent his best wishes to the Noida DM. The event was also graced by CDO Anil Kumar Singh, Dr. Amit Gupta, Rajesh Mathur, Savita Sharma, Ravisha Bakshi, Sweta Agarwal, Sanjay Agarwal and Bimal Agarwal. Also Read - Fascinated by Sachin Tendulkar's Calm Demeanour: Pramod Bhagat Reveals Master Blaster Has Big Influence on Him

The 38-year-old, who is a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre became the first-ever civil servant of the country to make it to the podium at the Paralympics. Also Read - Video: PM Modi Interacts With Para-Athletes, Says They Motivate Him. Watch

Suhas, who has an impairment in one of his ankles, produced an entertaining performance before narrowly going down 21-15 17-21 15-21 to two-time world champion Mazur in a 62-minute summit clash.

Suhas had lost to Mazur, who has won three gold medals in European Championships as well, in the qualifying group A match but he made a tremendous effort in the final to challenge his world No. 1 rival.

Suhas had earlier outwitted Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan 21-9 21-15 in the semifinal.

PM Modi congratulated para-badminton player in a tweet saying, “A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated the Noida DM for his win and said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. On earlier occasions also he won many medals. Along with efficiently discharging his administrative duties, he has been successful in Paralympics.”