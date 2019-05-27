Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez are among the 23 players named in Chile’s Copa America squad. In the squad announced on Sunday, there was, however, no place for Manchester City goalkeeper and former national team captain Claudio Bravo, who was left out despite having returned to training following a ruptured Achilles tendon, reports Xinhua news agency. Also missing was Racing Club midfielder Marcelo Diaz, who was yet to play for Chile since the appointment of Colombian Reinaldo Rueda as head coach in January 2018. Among those included were Tigres UANL winger Eduardo Vargas, Besiktas midfielder Gary Medel, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Charles Aranguiz and Fenerbahce’s Mauricio Isla.

Goalkeeping options were Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortes, and Yerko Urra. The Copa America will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7. The Roja, who have won the last two Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016, have been drawn in Group C alongside Ecuador, Uruguay and guests Japan.

Following is Chile’s Copa America squad:

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortes and Yerko Urra

Defenders: Mauricio Isla, Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Guillermo Maripan, Igor Lichnovsky, Jean Beausejour and Oscar Opazo

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Esteban Pavez, Pablo Hernandez, Charles Aranguiza and Diego Valdes

Strikers: Alexis Sanchez, Nicolas Castillo, Eduardo Vargas, Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, Junior Fernandes and Angelo Sagal