Arundhati Reddy’s HEROICS guide India Women to 21-run win over Australia Women in rain-hit first T20I (DLS Method)

Arundhati Reddys HEROICS guide India Women to 21-run win over Australia Women in rain-hit first T20I (DLS Method)

Arundhati Reddy's great performance helps India Women beat Australia Women and secure the first match of the T20I series.

India Women defeat Australia Women 21 runs

Team India Women’s great performance led them to a destructive victory over Australia Women in the first T20I by 21 runs (DLS method).

Australia Women’s poor performance with the bat

India Women won the toss and decided to bowl first. Australia Women showcased a poor batting performance as their opening pair, Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll, were dismissed early for 5 and 18.

While talking about the other stars, Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry gave a push to the team as Litchfield scored 26 runs off 19 balls, including five boundaries. Perry smashed 20 runs off 11 balls with four boundaries.

Georgia Wareham also played a valuable knock for her team as she scored 30 runs off 19 balls, including four boundaries, and led her team to a fighting score of 133/10.

India Women dominate with the ball

For India, Arundhati Reddy played a key role as she took four important wickets of Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, and Darcie Brown. Talking about other players, Renuka Singh Thakur and Shree Charani also took two wickets each for their team, while Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma took one wicket each.

Indian batters shine against Australia Women

Speaking about Team India’s batting, key players Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma began the team’s innings in style as both players smashed some great boundaries. But they could not hold it for very long as star batter Shafali Varma was dismissed by Sophie Molineux for 21 runs off 11 balls. On the other hand, Jemimah Rodrigues also scored 9 runs off 3 balls, including two boundaries.

India Women vs Australia Women match called off

However, due to bad weather conditions and heavy rain, the match was called off. As a result, Team India won the match by 21 runs.

The next match of the T20I series between India Women and Australia Women will be played on February 19 at the Manuka Oval, Griffith.

