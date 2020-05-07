Australian Test opener Joe Burns, who was struck by a fatigue illness last year, wants to bounce back against India later in the year. Burns admitted that he is making the most of his time away from cricket and is determined to make a good return. Also Read - When Parthiv Patel Sledged Matthew Hayden During 2004 ODI Series

"Definitely this enforced layoff for everyone provides the opportunity just to really get yourself right, reset and start preparing physically for next summer," Burns told reporters in a video conference on Thursday.

Referring to this period as a silver lining, Burns feels this is a time when people can make themselves strong, from a physical perspective.

“It’s probably the longest offseason any of us would have had for a long time. From a physical perspective, it gives the opportunity for us to be in a really strong position. I think that’s the silver lining,” he added.

On the contrary, he said, it is not easy to be running all by yourself.

“It’s the other end of the spectrum now … You can’t wait just to get out there on the cricket field and running around with your mates, getting stuck into training and playing games.”

He is pinning his hopes on India being able to tour in the home summer, which would offer an intriguing series between hosts Australia and Virat Kohli’s world number two team.

“As an opening batter, it’s so exciting for myself …. There’s going to be a huge challenge this summer and a big role to play in nullifying the India bowlers, especially early in a test match.”