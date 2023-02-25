Top Recommended Stories

  • As It Happened | East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: Petratos, Slavko Star For ATKMB
As It Happened | East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: Petratos, Slavko Star For ATKMB

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23: ATKMB confirm a third-place finish after the league stage with this win. East Bengal record their worst ever season in with 13 loses.

Updated: February 25, 2023 9:44 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Live

HIGHLIGHTS| EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby:

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their supremacy over arch-rivals East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 win on Friday at the Salt Lake stadium. Slavko Damjanovic gave the Mariners lead in the 68th minute before Dimitri Petratos made it 2-0 just before the final whistle. East Bengal finished their campaign with 13 losses — the most by the Red and Gold in history. With this win, ATKMB cemented their third spot in the table.

Also Read:

Starting XIs

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal (C), Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Jake Jervis and Cleiton Silva (C).

Live Updates

  • 9:28 PM IST

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: That’s it. The final whistle is on. ATK Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 2-0 to extend their winning streak over arch-rivals to six in ISL. 3rd spot locked for ATKMB. East Bengal finish season with 19 points from 20 games.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: Four minutes have been added.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: GOOOAAAAALLLLLLLLLLL! ATKMB make it 2-0. Kiyan Nassiri’s right-footer was brilliantly saved by Kamaljit Singh. The ball lands in front of a lurking Petratos who shoots home. A complete poacher’s goal. EB 0-1 ATKMB (90′)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: Looks like ATKMB will extend their winning streak to six against East Bengal in ISL. Young Kiyan Nasiri comes in for Hugo Boumous with just five minutes left. Jordan o’Doherty comes in for Alex Lima. EB 0-1 ATKMB (85′)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: Double substitution for East Bengal. VP Suhair and Sarthak Golui comes out and Rakip and Sumeet Passi run in. EB 0-1 ATKMB (80′)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: More danger for East Bengal. Ashique Kuruniyan curls in from the left only to see it go wide. Liston Colaco comes in for ATKMB replacing Manvir Singh. EB 0-1 ATKMB (78′)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby:
    GOOOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLLL! ATK Mohun Bagan take the lead. Slavko Damjanovic comes from nowhere and pokes the ball in to send the crowd in delight. EB 0-1 ATKMB (68′)

  • 8:51 PM IST

    Live, EB Vs ATKMB, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal on the counterattack. Jake Jervis receives the ball from the left, shoots and the ball goes wide of the post. Stephen Constantine is not happy. EB 0-0 ATKMB (61′)

Topics

Published Date: February 25, 2023 9:19 PM IST

Updated Date: February 25, 2023 9:44 PM IST

