India Squad For T20 World Cup 2022, Australia

India on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, making their comeback. India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Both Bumrah and Harshal had missed the multi-nation tournament in the UAE due to respective injuries and their return for the marquee event will bolster the team’s fast bowling ranks. Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other two pacers in the squad, along with the all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, the squad led by Rohit Sharma will miss the services of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a right knee injury during the Asia Cup and recently underwent a surgery. Left-hander Axar Patel will step in as a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja. Apart from Axar, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the other two specialist spinners. From the Asia Cup squad, the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan have made way for Bumrah and Harshal while Deepak Hooda holds on to his spot.Also Read - 'Virat Kohli Is More Skillful Than I Am' - Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Former Captain

FULL SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Official SLAMS Ex-India Captain, Claims 'Everyone Supported Him'

T20 WC Squad announcement today, India T20 WC Squad news, BCCI Squad, Rohit Sharma, T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup schedule, T20 World Cup squads, T20 World Cup news, T20 World Cup updates, T20 World Cup live streaming, ICC, ICC News, ICC Updates, Team India, India Squad, India T20 WC Squad, Indian Cricket Team, Cricket News, BCCI. Also Read - Mastercard Named as New Title Sponsor For All India International, Domestic Home Matches