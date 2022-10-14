AS IT HAPPENED | Jasprit Bumrah Replacement Updates

The national selectors have picked seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who had to pull out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia starting on Sunday. India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honorary secretary Jay Shah informed in a release on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly, the release added.