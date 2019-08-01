Days after Prithvi Shaw was handed a ban by BCCI for failing a dope test, it has been learnt that the Union Sports Ministry came down heavily on the Indian cricket board for conducting these kinds of tests with its own set-up.

According to reports in a leading daily, a few days before Shaw was suspended till November, Sports Ministry, in an unsympathetic letter to BCCI, had severely criticized the cricket organization and charged conflict of interest. The Ministry said the anti-doping program of BCCI is neither authorised by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) or World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), thus it holds no right to conduct dope tests or hand over punishment to someone on the basis of that.

The conflict between the BCCI and the Sports Ministry is a long-sustained issue as the cricketing board has continuously rejected the idea of signing up with the NADA. While all the sports organizations of the country follow the rules laid out by the Indian doping agency, BCCI continues to run its own unauthorized anti-doping machinery.

The governing body of cricket has often cited that it is a not a government-funded organization and thus comes under no jurisdiction to comply with NADA. While also pointing out flaws in the procedure of the national agency, BCCI has claimed to own vigorous mechanism to keep Indian cricket free from doping.

However, the Ministry in its letter vehemently denied BCCI’s claim and said that in 2018 the cricket body had sent 215 samples for testing and out of that five tested positive. The letter further revealed that BCCI did not inform them how these athletes were dealt with.

The letter is also believed to have questioned the cricket body’s existing overarching system in dealing with doping cases. According to the NADA protocol, which has been adopted from WADA, an independent panel must be formed which should have no prior contact with the parties involved. But in Indian cricket, BCCI, itself being the interested party, forms the panel and authorize the proceeding, which the Ministry said is not in accordance with the principles of WADA.