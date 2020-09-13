Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AS vs BOD at Kabul International Stadium: In another exciting battle of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, Amo Sharks will take on Boost Defenders at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 AS vs BOD match will begin at 2.30 PM IST – September 13 in India. Sharks are in a really bad form and have lost all four of their games till now in the tournament and would definitely want to get a win this time around whereas the Defenders have won two out of their four games and are currently at the fourth position. This is going to be a really important match for both the teams and one more loss will eliminate the Sharks whereas a victory will put Defenders in a convincing situation.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League match toss between Amo Sharks and Boost Defenders will take place at 2 PM (IST) – September 13 in India.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- M Shahzad

Batsmen- F Zakhali, I Janat (VC), D Rasooli, Ihsanullah

All-Rounders- A Wasi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat

Bowlers- Yamin-Ahmadzai, Amir Hamza, Shir Shirzai

AS vs BOD Probable Playing XIs

Amo Sharks – Farhan Zakhil, Abdul Wasi, Darwish Rasooli, Amanullah Rafiqi, Juma Gul, Qasim OryaKhail, Yahya Khan, Shir Shirzai, Farid Malik, Yousaf Zazai, Nasratullah.

Boost Defenders – Imran Janat, Karim Janat, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Munir Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Amir Hamza, Tahir Adil, Mohammad Saleem, Sayed Shirzad.

AS vs BOD Squads

Amo Sharks (AS): Qasim Oryakhil, Murad Muradi, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhail, Shawkat Zaman, Juma Gul, Hayatullah Nasri, Amanullah Rafiqi, Shir Sherzai, Maved Ahmadi, Imran Mohammadi, Abdul Wasi, Zahid Zakhail, Fitratullah Khawari, Janat Gul, Sasratullah, Yamin-Ahmadzai, Farid Malik, Yousuf Zazai, Asadullah Matani, Batin Shah, Yahya Khan.

Boost Defenders (BOD): Munir Ahmad, Ishaq Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Zia-ul Haq, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Naseebullah Sherdali, Hanzala, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Waqarullah Ishaq, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tahir- Khan, Wahid Khan, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Izharullahq-Naveed Naveed, Abdul Wahid, Abdullah Tarakhail, Mohammed Saleem, Mohammad Alam, Dastagir Khan, Nawid Mohammad Kabir.

