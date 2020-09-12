Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Amo Sharks vs Mis-e-Ainak Knights Dream11 Team Prediction Shpageeza T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's AS vs MAK at Kabul International Stadium: In another exciting battle of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, Amo Sharks will take on Mis-e-Ainak Knights at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 AS vs MAK match will begin at 2.30 PM IST – September 12 in India. Mis-e-Ainak Knights will look to secure their berth in the play-offs when they take on bottom placed Amo Sharks later in the day. Amo Sharks, who have lost all three games so far in the competition and have a NRR of -2.241, are still in the hunt. If Amo Sharks want to keep their chances alive in the competition, they have to defeat Knights in this one and Boost Defenders in another match to reach the top-4. Meanwhile, for Knights the equation is simple, a win today and they'll be through to the play-offs.

TOSS: The Shpageeza T20 League match toss between Amo Sharks and Mis-e-Ainak Knights will take place at 2 PM (IST) – September 12 in India.

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- M Shahzad (C)

Batsmen- H Shahidi, B Ali (VC), D Rasooli, F Zakhail

All-Rounders- S Kamal, A Wasi

Bowlers- S Zadran, A Mazari, N Ahmad, B Shah

AS vs MAK Probable Playing XIs

Amo Sharks: Murad Murai, Darwish Rasooli, Farhan Zakhail, Shawkat Zaman, Juma Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Zahid Zakhail, Fitratullah Khawari, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Malik, Batin Shah.

Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ghamai Zadran, Sadiqullah Pacha, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Abdullah Mazari, Noor Ahmad.

AS vs MAK Squads

Amo Sharks (AS): Juma Gul Miakhil (retained), Javed Ahmadi (icon player), Yousuf Zazai, Farhan Zakhail, Farhid Malik, Murad Muradi, Shawkhat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahid Zakhail, Hayatullah Nasiri, Darwish Rasooli, Batin Shah, Fitri Ullah Khawri, Qasim Oryakhil, Abdul Wasi, Nasratullah Quraishi, Imran Mohammadi.

Mis-e-Ainak Knights (MAK): Mis Ainak Knights: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Fazal Niazai , Naveen-ul-Haq, Tariq Stanikzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Rahmatullah Sahak, Abidullah Taniwal, Zahidullah, Zia ul Haq Eisakhil, Rahmanullah Zadran, Najib Stanikzai, Zohaib Zamankhil, Sadiqullah Patan.

