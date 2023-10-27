Home

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s AS-W vs HB-W Women’s BBL 2023 Match No 12 in Brisbane

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction, Women's Big Bash League 2023 Match 12th: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of AS-W vs HB-W, Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips and Probable Playing XIs.

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction, WBBL Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report & Injury Updates For Match 12 of WBBL 2023

AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction, WBBL 2023 Match 12th: The Strikers start favourites against the Hurricanes at Brisbane. For the Hurricanes to get their campaign back on track they would need to start winning and ideally it starts today when they take on the Strikers. The Hurricanes are languishing at the bottom of the points table with no wins after two games. On the other hand, the Strikers have played three and won two.

AS-W vs HB-W Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Katie Mack, Tahila McGrath and Laura Wolvaardt would be the top picks for the game today. All three have been among the runs.

Today’s Best Pick for AS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Bridget Patterson, Lizelle Lee

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Elyse Villani

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Adams, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano

AS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing XIs:

Adelaide Strikers Women: L Wolvaardt, BE Patterson (wk), KM Mack, Madeline Penna, GL Adams, Annie O’Neil, TM McGrath (C), JL Barsby, A Wellington, AC Mushangwe, ML Schutt

Hobart Hurricanes Women: L Lee (wk), EJ Villani (C), NE Stalenberg, BF Smith, H Graham, R Johnstone, S Ismail, M Strano, ML Gibson, Amy Smith, H Silver-holmes

AS-W vs HB-W Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Elyse Villani(c), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Silver-holmes, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson, Tabatha Saville, Erin Fazackerley, Rachel Trenaman, Emma Manix-Geeves, Julia Cavanough, Nicola Carey

Adelaide Strikers Women Squad: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath(c), Bridget Patterson(w), Madeline Penna, Georgia Adams, Annie O Neil, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Anesu Mushangwe, Danielle Gibson, Darcie Brown, Courtney Neale, Ella Wilson

