Lahore: Asad Rauf, a former Pakistan and an ex-ICC elite umpire passed away at the age of 66 due to a suspected cardiac arrest. He was on his way back home after shutting his shop when he felt some discomfort in his chest. It was Rauf's brother Tahir who confirmed the news while speaking to Duniya News. Tahir confirmed that the incident happened in Lahore. Rauf was immediately taken to the hospital but he could not be revived. He officiated in 47 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is and was one of the top umpires from Pakistan along with Aleem Dar. In 2006, Rauf was included in the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires. He was also part of the Indian Premier League where he was umpiring matches till 2013. In 2013, his name surfaced in the IPL 2013 spot-fixing saga, and Rauf's career went downhill.

He was just not an umpire, he was a first-class cricketer as well. In 71 first-class and 40 List A matches, Rauf scored 3423 and 611 runs respectively with the help of three centuries and 26 half-centuries.

In his career, Rauf played for Lahore, the National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Railways, and Pakistan Universities.