Asghar Afghan EXCLUSIVE: ‘Afghanistan Have Moved Ahead Of Pakistan In T20Is Currently Among Asian Teams’

Asghar Afghan is a former Afghanistan cricket team captain. He played 114 ODIs, 75 T20Is and six Tests before retiring in the middle of 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan (L) and ex-India cricketer Chetan Sharma during the launch event of Asian Legends League in New Delhi.

India has played a big role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket. From providing infrastructure to hosting international games to having former India captain Ajay Jadeja as a mentor (in ODI World Cup 2023), the Indian influence in the careers of Afghanistan cricketers can’t be denied. India.com caught up with former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan as the 37-year-old returned to his second home, this time for the launch event of the Asian Legends League in New Delhi. In a free-flowing chat, Afghan spoke at length about Afghanistan’s recent performances in white-ball cricket, the upcoming T20 World Cup, his love for Butter Chicken and many more. Here are the excerpts…

Feelings on coming to India once again…

It’s feels great to come here in India. I have been in this country many times before. The environment here is family like, the food is good here and there are many places to visit. I like the butter chicken here very much. During my playing days also, when our players used to go out for eating, they needed butter chicken. I honestly like it very much because in Afghanistan we don’t get butter chicken that much. We have kebabs in our home.

How excited are you about the Asian Legends League?

I have played in several T20 leagues in the world but in this Asian Legends League the teams will be representing their own countries. So it’s like an Asian Cup. In franchise leagues, enjoyment is more but here in this Asian Legends League, the pressure will be higher because you are representing a country. Of course there will be enjoyment in this league, but at the same time pressure will be there too. Also, players like us will be getting that touch that we used to have while playing for Afghanistan. This is a great platform to play and all the players are waiting to be here.

Reaction from players back home…

Yes, I already had a chat with the players back home and they are very excited. In Afghanistan, the domestic cricket is still on and all the retired players are still in proper touch with the game. They are looking forward to this tournament because it also gives them a chance to be back in national colours once again.

How do you see the impact of former India captain Ajay Jadeja on this current Afghanistan side?

India is like our second home because we have played here a lot and know the conditions very well. The others have also played here, but we have spent more time as a unit in India before. That was a plus point for us in ODI World Cup 2023. Secondly, the next big thing was the involvement of Ajay Jadeja with Afghanistan. He was the captain of India, knew all the grounds like the back of hand and had knowledge about the conditions. It was a great decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board to bring Jadeja on board and his hard work was well reflected by the players’ performance on the field.

Afghanistan’s chances at T20 World Cup 2024

The ODI World Cup show in India gave Afghanistan a lot of confidence, because after beating some of the top teams in the competition, the players have got a boost that they can beat anyone on a given day. I feel the pitches in USA and West Indies are going to be spin-friendly, so I think this is a second opportunity for us at the T20 World Cup. I urge the Afghanistan Cricket Board to select 18 to 20 players from now and give then confidence that they are going to the T20 World Cup. The problem with us is that the team gets selected at the last moment before any big tournament. As a result, the players remain in two minds, that somewhere hampers their own mental preparation. If a player gets confidence beforehand, it also helps them to prepare and urges them to work harder. Just like the India series, Afghanistan should play some big teams before the T20 World Cup. That will help the players get confidence and a team unity.

How important IPL 2024 will be for Afghanistan before T20 World Cup?

Definitely, IPL is a huge and I feel the selected players are lucky to have a tournament of such stature before the T20 World Cup. In IPL, you get to rub shoulders with big brains of cricket and every match is tough. All the Afghanistan players who are a part of IPL, it’s a good news for them because they won’t feel the pressure straightaway in the T20 World Cup. In IPL they will experience everything that will be in store in USA and West Indies. I also feel, Afghanistan’s target in the T20 World Cup would be to reach the semifinals as that’s possible because we have the best spinner in the world. I also believe the quality of all-rounders we have in Afghanistan side, no other country have that luxury.

Where do you rate Afghanistan in the ladder in Asia?

If you talk about shortest format of the game, Afghanistan has the best T20 side at the moment in Asia. No doubt, India are on top. But if you consider our series against Pakistan where we beat them, I would say Afghanistan have moved a bit ahead of the Men in Green.

A message to ICC and other ‘BIG’ teams

Sports and politics are both different things, and there were times when both of them have been linked together. Cricket is people’s game and I would request all the big cricketing boards like India, Australia, Pakistan, etc to come forward and support Afghanistan and play home and away bilateral series. Afghanistan have already proved their mettle in front of the whole world. The way Australia cancelled the white-ball series against Afghanistan (March 2023), it gives a negative message to the whole world. Due to this decision, Afghanistan, as a whole country, was hurt.

