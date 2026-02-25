Asha Bhosle’s grand daughter breaks silence on bond with THIS star India cricketer in middle of T20 World Cup 2026, says, ‘He’s is the person…’

Home

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle opens up about her bond with star cricketer after attending India's opening T20 World Cup 2026 match.

New Delhi: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has put an end to dating rumours linking her with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj during the T20 World Cup 2026. She called the rumours “hilarious,” clarifying that she had tied a rakhi to the pacer.

After Siraj attended Zanai’s birthday party in Mumbai in January 2025 and the singer posted a number of photos from the celebration on Instagram, rumours started to circulate. In one of the picture, she was seen having a good time with the pacer. Siraj and Zanai have both responded to the rumors and provided clarification on several occasions.

Zanai Bhosle opened up on her bond with Mohammed Siraj

Talking about their relationship, Zanai revealed that Siraj is someone she can always rely on. The 23-year-old shared this during an interview with Filmygyan and she said, “I’ve literally tied rakhi to him. For Siraj bhai, it’s like I can call him anytime if anything happens in my life; he’s always there. He’s the person I depend on, and I’d just say that this rumor was hilarious because I don’t know how it happened. But now the clarification is there, and I’m clarifying it again.”

Meanwhile, Siraj was picked in the India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad as a replacement of Harshit Rana after he sustained an injury during the warm-up match against South Africa.

Zanai attended India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the USA

Earlier this month, Zanai Bhosle attended India’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. She shared a video of Mohammed Siraj, expressing how proud she was of him and captioned it as, “Itna hi keh sakti hoon, ‘it’s personal’ so proud of this superman full of magic.’

Siraj, who was part of the playing XI in the opening match against the United States of America (USA), fifninshed with figures of 4-0-29-3 on his T20I return.

India is set to face Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Thursday, February 26. Suryakumar Yadav’s side will be keen to win this match to keep semi-final hope alive.

