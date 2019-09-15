Ashes 2019: Former India cricketer and noted commentator Aakash Chopra mocked Australian skipper Tim Paine over his DRS indecision during the 5th Test at Oval. Aakash Chopra asked Paine to call Dhoni and find out if there are vacancies so that he could join his tutorial. Dhoni is arguably the best when it comes to taking DRS’. Aakash Chopra took to Twitter to put his mind across. His post read, “Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students 🤣😂 Dhoni Review System.”

Here is the post from Aakash Chopra:

Give a call to Dhoni. See if he’s ready to take students 🤣😂 Dhoni Review System. https://t.co/kcfuH1S6tQ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 15, 2019

It was not for the first time that Paine got the DRS wrong. It happened in Headingley that cost them the match and now at Oval, Paine should have opted for the DRS but did not. Replays showed three reds which meant had he taken the DRS, Joe Denly would have been back in the pavilion, instead, he went on to score 94 runs in the second innings.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019: Tim Paine’s Wrong Decision Costs Australia Again as DRS Shows Three Reds on Replay at Oval During 5th Test | WATCH

Tim Paine’s spirited rebuttal of questions about his team’s on-field verbal conduct at The Oval has been backed-up by England batter Joe Denly https://t.co/8yrvVrXCRl #Ashes pic.twitter.com/QqIAavOSpv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 14, 2019

“I’m getting it wrong,” said Paine. “I don’t know what else to say. We’re having a mare (nightmare). We’ve got it wrong.

“It’s fast,” he added. “It’s a tough job as I’ve said throughout the whole Test series. I’ve got a new respect for umpiring, particularly in Test cricket because it’s a hard job.”

Brief scores: England 294 & 313/8 (Joe Denly 94, Ben Stokes 67; Nathan Lyon 3/65), Australia 225 (Steve Smith 80, Marnus Labuschagne 48; Jofra Archer 6/62)