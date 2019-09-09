Ashes 2019: You make a mistake and you are penalised! That is exactly how Australia prepared for the Ashes. Head coach Justin Langer was punished by the cricketers during a catching drill session. It was, if Justin, who is edging the ball in order to give practise misses, he will have to do 10 push-ups, as simple as that. During the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Langer was spotted doing push-ups after the ball did not come off the bat. He took it in the right spirit and did it instantly once he missed. It was the 48-year-old coach who revealed this team secret recently while speaking to cricket.com.au after Australia successfully retained the Ashes by beating hosts England at Old Trafford by 185 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series.

“Well, if I don’t nick them, if I miss them, which happens very rarely these days. I’m a very, very good nicker. I was as a player and I am now (media persons laugh). I used to score a lot of runs to the third man. Probably not the most attractive batsman to watch. But if I miss the nicks, I’ve got to do a few push-ups, that’s all, and if they miss them, then they get a little spray from the coach. So a bit of banter, a bit of humour,” said Langer in the presser after the match.

Smith bagged the man of the match for his scores of 211, followed by an important 81.

“It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home. Incredibly special. I have been here a few times, things haven’t gone our way and we haven’t performed to our best of ability in 2013 and 2015. To come back here, I always wanted to tick off my bucket list to get the urn over here. Obviously there is another game and we would like to win that. Extremely satisfying,” said Smith while receiving the award.