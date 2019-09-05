Some Australian fans were evicted from the Old Trafford after they abused England pacer Jofra Archer, according to a report published in the newspaper The Sydney Morning Herald.

The fans, who were reportedly seated near the boundary line where Archer was fielding had shouted: “Jofra, show us your passport.” As their neighbours lodged a complaint about their abusive behaviour with the stadium authorities, they were asked to leave the ground immediately on Wednesday.

Archer, however, didn’t respond to their behaviour.

ALSO READ: Jofra Archer’s 6/45 During 3rd Ashes Test Wins Twitter as Comparisons With Dale Steyn Start

The five-match series is currently tied at 1-1 and a win for the visitors will ensure they retain the urn. While Australia won the first match and the second ended in a draw, England rode Ben Stokes heroics to win the third Test narrowly by a wicket in Headingley.

Meanwhile, days after overtaking Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the number one ranked Test batsman, Steve Smith produced another batting master-class to rack up his 26th hundred in the longest format and remain unbeaten on 173 as Australia reached 369/5 at tea on Day 2 of the rain-affected fourth Ashes Test on Thursday.

Resuming on 60 with the team score reading 170/3, Smith showed no signs of relenting although he was troubled on a few occasions by Jofra Archer to continue his prolific run-scoring spree and bring up his third Ashes century in 160 balls by clipping Craig Overton off his pads for a couple of runs.

Post lunch, Smith continued in the same vein and shared a 145-run unbroken stand with skipper Tim Paine who brought up his sixth Test fifty and was batting on 58 from 128 balls. Smith got to his 150, his eighth such score in Tests and third against England by hitting Jofra Archer for three runs.