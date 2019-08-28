Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes is the toast of England and rightly so, he did what no other English cricketer has ever done in the past! The year 2019 has easily been his year. Not only did he help England win their maiden World Cup title ever, but also brought Ashes on level terms with an unbelievable 13* knock. The game at Headingley was almost over when he was on two along with Joe Root and England needing 204 still to win. It clearly seemed that he had got a fine tickle on that as Australia captain Tim Paine took the catch. Paine was in a bit of dilemma after the umpire did not raise his finger. Paine was thinking about it as the 15-second timer was on. Stokes realising that if the DRS is taken he would have to depart. He decided to engage Paine in a chat.

Paine got engaged in the convo with Stokes and forgot he had to review it. Here is the video:

Tim Paine – “Did you hit that?” Ben Stokes… *Waits for DRS timer to hit zero* “No” Hero 😂 pic.twitter.com/n8fCwbrdeA — Luke Elder (@Lukeelder13) August 26, 2019

Chasing 359 to win the game, England looked done and dusted after they lost nine of their batsmen with 286 on board. But Stokes had other plans on his mind as he played possibly the greatest innings of his career so far and went on to win the match single-handedly for his team. With his second successive century, the 27-year-old scored all the 76 runs of the last wicket partnership and made sure Leach faces least of the deliveries.

After the game, Stokes said he always believed he could do it. Stokes hit the winning runs off Pat Cummins as Leeds came alive with England squaring the series 1-1.