Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes once again became the toast of the nation after his 135* powered England to a miracle win over Australia. England beat Australia by one wicket and it was the last wicket stand between Jack Leach and the set Stokes that took England over the line to help them level the series 1-1. It was a 72-run-stand for the last wicket that did the job. Leach remained unbeaten on 1 off 17 balls, but more importantly, he did not give his wicket away. Just after the English win, the official sponsors of the series, Specsavers took to Twitter too to put a cheeky message about Leach. “Does anybody know Jack Leach’s agent? Asking for a friend….,” wrote Specsavers.

Does anybody know Jack Leach’s agent? Asking for a friend… #Ashes — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 25, 2019

English allrounder Stokes responded to the post in a candid manner. Stokes requested Specsavers to give Jack Leach free glasses for the rest of his life, tweeting, “Jack Leach……..@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991”.

Jack Leach……..@Specsavers do your self a favour and give him free glasses for life @jackleach1991 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) August 25, 2019

Impressed with Stokes, Specsavers did not take long to reply to Stokes’ tweet and confirmed that they will provide Jack Leach with free glasses for his life.

We can confirm we will offer Jack Leach free glasses for life https://t.co/7rfPBK77GS — Specsavers (@Specsavers) August 25, 2019

Chasing 359 for to win the game, England looked done and dusted after they lost nine of their batsmen with 286 onboard. But Stokes had other plans on his mind as he played possibly the greatest innings of his career so far and went on to win the match single-handedly for his team. With his second successive century, the 27-year-old scored all the 76 runs of the last wicket partnership and made sure Leach faces least of the deliveries.