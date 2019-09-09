Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes knew once he was out, it was the final nail in the coffin and his reaction suggested just that. After Stokes was dismissed for merely a run, on his way back to the pavilion, he was spotted smashing his bat in anger. His dismissal also raised eyebrows as he walked without being given out, knowing well that the Ashes is on the line. It was Pat Cummins who found an edge from Stokes and the catch was completed by Tim Paine. Stokes would have felt disappointed as the Old Trafford crowd must have been expecting a repeat of Headingley.

“The umpire had not moved but yet Ben Stokes walked off. You don’t see that too often in the modern game,” former West Indian cricketer Michael Holding said on Sky Sports.

ALSO READ: Stokes Walks Despite Umpire Ruling Him Not Out to Leave Old Trafford in Shock | WATCH

“He knew it. He just walked … I suppose also in the modern game you know all this (technology) is available.