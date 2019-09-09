“Batsmen figure why hang around, it will just be referred given out anyway. But still when you see batsmen, they know they hit it, they know it will be detected and they stand their ground.
“Not Ben Stokes. Very disappointed but playing the game the right way, in my opinion,” he concluded.
Australia saw off late resistance from Jack Leach and Craig Overton to beat England by 185 runs on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the series and retain the Ashes. Chasing a target of 383, England folded for 197 as Pat Cummins took four wickets to pierce through its top and middle order, and Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc wiped out the rest.
Brief scores: Australia 497/8d (Steve Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67; Stuart Broad 3/97) & 186/6d (Steve Smith 82, Matthew Wade 34; Jofra Archer 3/45) vs England 301 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4/57) & 197 (Joe Denly 53, Jos Buttler 34; Pat Cummins 4/43)