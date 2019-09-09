Ashes 2019: With the Ashes on the line, English fans did not expect Ben Stokes to leave without a fight. Known to be a fighter, fans were expecting Stokes to take the game deep. What surprised and shocked the crowd at Old Trafford was the fact that Stokes walked even as the umpire did not raise his finger. Umpire Marais Erasmus remained unmoved as star paceman Pat Cummins made an appeal and it seemed Australia would need to use the DRS. The gestures of the fans showed that they were distraught. The match-winner at Leeds could muster merely a run which did no good for the cause as Australia beat England by 168 runs to retain the Ashes.

Here is the dismissal of Ben Stokes:

“The umpire had not moved but yet Ben Stokes walked off. You don’t see that too often in the modern game,” former West Indian cricketer Michael Holding said on Sky Sports.

“He knew it. He just walked … I suppose also in the modern game you know all this (technology) is available.

ALSO READ: Archer Channels His Inner Cristiano Ronaldo to Prevent The Ball From Hitting The Stumps at Old Trafford | WATCH

“Batsmen figure why hang around, it will just be referred given out anyway. But still when you see batsmen, they know they hit it, they know it will be detected and they stand their ground.

“Not Ben Stokes. Very disappointed but playing the game the right way, in my opinion,” he concluded.

Earlier, Cummins started day 5 by adding two more wickets to his tally in the first session. The first was that of Jason Roy who put up 66 runs for the third wicket with Joe Denly. The pair managed to fend off 145 balls before Cummins got Roy. He then got the wicket of England’s Headingley hero Ben Stokes while the latter was on 1 off 17 balls.