Ashes 2019 Australia vs England 5th Test OVAL: Steve Smith’s incredible and unthinkable run-fest finally came to a halt as England pacer Chris Woakes caught him napping in front of the wicket on day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Oval. In doing so, Woakes became the only bowler in the highly-contested Ashes battle to snare Smith thrice in the five-match series. No other English bowler has dismissed him more than once. This happened after the former Australian skipper became the first player to score 75+ runs in 10 consecutive innings against one opponent. He surpassed former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-Ul-Haq who scored nine, also against England.

In response to England’s first-innings total of 294, Australia were reeling at 14/2 after a sensational spell of fast bowling by Jofra Archer. Archer removed Aussie openers – David Warner and Marcus Harris to dent the visitors. Smith steadied the ship with Marnus Labuschange combining to knit a 69-run stand before Archer claimed his third wicket of the day, trapping Labuschange LBW for 48. The ace batsman finally departed for 80, after being trapped LBW by Woakes, as Australia slipped to 187/8.

WATCH SMITH's DISMISSAL:



Here's how Twitter reacted on Smith's dismissal:

Making his first appearance in the Test arena after the infamous ball-tampering episode in Cape Town last year, Smith scored twin centuries in Australia’s emphatic win at Edgbaston. After suffering a concussion in the second Test, Smith returned in style at Old Trafford to set up Australia’s emphatic Ashes-clinching 185-run win. He was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his double-century effort in Manchester.