David Warner‘s horror show with the bat continues in the highly-anticipated Ashes series as he once again fails to make any substantial contribution during the fifth Test against England at Oval. Despite having a sensation ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign, Warner failed big-time to translate his white-ball form into Test cricket. After registering three consecutive ducks in the last three Ashes innings, the left-hander was dismissed 5 off 8 balls by England’s speed sensation Jofra Archer.

This was the eighth time when Warner was dismissed for a single-digit score in the ongoing Ashes. His failure to reach double figures helped him set a ridiculous record as he became the first player in history to be dismissed for eighth single-digit scores in a Test series.

David Warner’s last eight Test innings

0, 0, 0, 61, 5, 3, 8, 2

79 runs @ 9.88 Mitch Starc’s last eight Test innings

54*, 26*, 29*, 18, 7*, 14, 6, 28

182 runs @ 45.50 James Pattinson’s last eight Test innings

20, 2, 47*, 0, 1, 35, 10*, 25*

140 runs @ 28.00#Ashes — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) September 7, 2019



For a high-quality batsman like Warner, his figures in the last eight Test innings cut a sorry figure. He has managed to score 79 runs in 9 Test innings – 0, 0, 0, 61, 5, 3, 8, 2 at a poor average 9.88. Barring a single fifty during the third Test versus England at Headingley, Warner registered three successive ducks, with Stuart Broad claiming his scalp six times in eight innings.

Australia may have retained the Ashes ahead of the fifth Test, but the series has been miserable for the former Aussie vice-captain. However, Warner’s exit during the fifth Test gave birth to another major controversy.

To the naked eye, Warner’s attempt to swat Jofra Archer’s delivery appeared to hit nothing but thin air; the not-out decision was sent to DRS and replays appeared to show daylight between bat and ball.

However, the UltraEdge showed movement on the graph – albeit only slight, and nothing that spiked – and subsequently leaving to Warner’s exit.