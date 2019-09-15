David Warner’s horror run in the ongoing Ashes 2019 has finally come to an end after his another failure to provide his team a good start. In the fifth and final Test, Warner was once again dismissed at the score of 11 by Stuart Broad, who got the better of the Aussie for the seventh time in the series. With this, Warner ended the Ashes journey with 95 runs under his belt at a poor average of 9,5 in 10 innings.

The 32-year-old has touched a new low with this as he became the lowest-scoring opening batsman to bat in every innings of a 5 match series in history of Test cricket. He bettered the previous record of 136 New Zealand opener John D’Arcy against England in 1958. In the history of red-ball cricket, only 6 bowlers have ever got a batsman out 7 times in the same series.

Dismissed by the same bowler seven times in a series:

J Siedle – C Grimmett 1935/36

T Goddard – B Statham 1960

D Gower – G Lawson 1989

M Atherton – G McGrath 1997

M Ali – N Lyon 2017/18

D Warner – S Broad 2019

The Aussie opener’s (Warner) poor run of form can be gauged from the fact that he faced 169 balls in the series and scored 95 runs, while England’s 11th Man Jack Leach Batting average in this Ashes is 13.5. Leach faced more 168 deliveries in the series.

Earlier, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting thrown his weight behind Warner despite his shortcoming in the series against England. Ponting said apart from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne – Warner is also a certain starter for the first Test at the Gabba against Pakistan, starting November 12.

“Warner’s going to be a lock,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “I don’t care if he gets another duck in the second innings of this Test match, he’s going to be a lock for the Australian summer.

“Marnus is an absolute lock. Smith’s a lock,” Ponting was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.