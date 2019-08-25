Ashes 2019: Australia opener David Warner came up with the goods as he pulled off a brilliant catch to send English skipper Joe Root packing on Day 4 at Headingley. It was an important wicket as Root was well-set on 77 looking to get a century. Nathan Lyon picked up the crucial wicket in the first hour of Day 4. Root came down the track and wanted to play it on the leg side for a single. Unfortunately, it came off the outside edge and Paine missed it completely, but Warner, at first slip had got a good sighter. He dived across to his left and held on to a breathtaking catch.

Here is the catch:

Root could only add two runs to his overnight score before biting the dust, but all credit goes to Warner for his anticipation.