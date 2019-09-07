Ashes 2019: After spending two months in England, David Warner may have got accustomed to being slammed by fans. His response to an English fan who called him a cheat during 4th Test at Old Trafford is proof of that. Warner did not lose his cool or panic, instead, he laughed it off as if to suggest, it does not affect him anymore. Wade, who was behind him, smiled as well. The incident took place when Australia was taking to the field after declaring at 497/8 in the first innings. Warner and Steve Smith have been unfairly been targetted by the English fans throughout the tourney, but the Aussie duo seemed to have managed it well.

Warner has not been in the best of form as he has been dismissed five times already by Stuart Broad in Ashes 2019. Warner has managed merely 78 runs from seven innings thus far. This also includes two ducks.

It is also Warner’s first appearance in the longest format of the game for Australia after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Warner has featured in 78 Tests for Australia, where he has 6442 runs at an average of 46.68.

Earlier, at Lord’s, fans started hurling abuses and some also asked if he was carrying sandpaper in his pocket while he was stationed at the boundary. Warner was cheeky as he put his hands in his pockets and showed them that there was nothing.

Brief scores: Australia 1st innings: 497/8decl (Steve Smith 211, Marnus Labuschagne 67; Tim Paine 58, Mitchell Starc 54 not out; Stuart Broad 3/97); England 200/5 (Rory Burns 81, Joe Root 71; Josh Hazlewood 4/48) At Stumps