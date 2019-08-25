Ashes 2019: David Warner showed that he is an ultimate team man when he walked all the way up to Josh Hazlewood to take his cap and help him save his legs and energy. Hazlewood was coming in to start his over and he was walking towards the umpire to hand him his cap, Warner realised Josh had a 20-metre walk and in order to help him, the southpaw helps him out, takes his cap and hands it over to the umpire. This was a kind gesture and it is heartwarming to see Warner in the centre of it. Warner has faced the heat from fans for his deed in the past but seems like he is winning hearts all over again.

Warner jogging to fetch Hazlewood’s cap to save his legs at the start of each over is my new favourite thing. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/VitnsvZr0I — Cat Jones (@Cricketbatcat) August 24, 2019

England captain Joe Root and Joe Denly have ensured that their team does nont do a repeat of their first innings collapse. Both were on a 75-run stand for the third wicket on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley. England are 90/2 at Tea, trailing Australia by 269 runs with eight wickets in hand.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood dismissed the England openers within the first seven overs of the innings. Rory Burns’ jab off the last ball of the sixth over ended up flying to the razor sharp David Warner at first slip.

In the next over, Jason Roy’s horror run as England’s Test opener continued when he was left clueless to a snorter from Pat Cummins and lost his off stump. Roy was dismissed for 8. He was gone for 9 in the first innings.

It looked like England might be in for another collapse but Root and Denly managed to stem the flow of wickets. Hazlewood and Cummins consistently tried to get an edge off the pair but they dug in and that meant that Australia got only two wickets from the session.

Brief Scores: England: 67 & 90/2 (Root 41; Cummins 1/18); Australia: 179 & 246 (Labuschagne 80; Stokes 3/56)