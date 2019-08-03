Ashes 2019: Australian opening batsman David Warner seemed to be in a jovial mood while fielding close to the boundary ropes. He was bombarded with boos and jeers from the English crowd, but that did not unruffle him. Instead of losing his temper, he obliged the hostile Edgbaston crowd who were singing, “He’s Got Sandpaper in His Hands”. The southpaw in a candid manner put his hand in his pocket took it out to show the crowd that he was carrying nothing. David Warner and Steve Smith have been facing the music ever since they made a comeback to Test cricket.

Man like David Warner takes no prisoner Well played 👏#Ashes pic.twitter.com/EeMTPePznv — TheRealistic (@DeRealistic) August 3, 2019

To embrace and get over your mistakes takes balls.

Never live a life without humour. David Warner, what a guy!#Davidwarner #Ashes19 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/H7kQaZDrbV — TheUrbanRetard (@TheUrbanRetard) August 3, 2019

Crowd: “He’s got sandpaper in his hands”

David Warner: Nope! pic.twitter.com/k5cq4FnApa — ZEE.🇵🇰 (@iBleedGreenZEE) August 3, 2019