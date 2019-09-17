After a hard-fought and evenly contested series, both England and Australia cricketers shared drinks to celebrate the ‘Spirit of Cricket’. England Cricket’s official Twitter handle shared the pictures of the camaraderie and respect the two teams shared among each other. Following the “feel good” post, England’s Twitter handle wasted no time in reminding his fans and cricket lovers about the age-old rivalry among the two cricketing heavyweights with its latest post.

The official handle of the England cricket team took a subtle dig at Australia’s ‘Player of the Series’ – Steve Smith with a quirky caption. Smith posed for a photograph with England’s spinner Jack Leach inside the dressing room after the completion of the fifth Test. “An all-time great – and Steve Smith. Congratulations on an incredible #Ashes series @stevesmith49. Leachy loves the glasses”, the post read. Leach who has become a household name through his antics with spectacles posed with Smith who was also seen wearing glasses.

An all-time great – and Steve Smith 😉 Congratulations on an incredible #Ashes series @stevesmith49. Leachy loves the glasses 🤓 pic.twitter.com/q5mpc8UK1n — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019



England and Australia shared the honours with a 2-2 scoreline in the just-concluded Ashes 2019. Despite the win at Oval, the Three Lions lost the urn to Australia. The series ended in a draw, and as Australia had defeated England in the 2017/18 series, the team from Down Under retained the urn.

Smith had an exceptional series with the bat as he scored 774 runs, scoring the most number of runs in a series this century whereas Leach managed to scalp nine wickets in the entire series. Leach was also involved in the match-winning partnership with Ben Stokes in the third Test match at Headingley. This is the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972.

Ever since the start of this century, both England and Australia have managed to win the urn five times each.

After being set a target of 399, Australia was bundled out for 263 runs in the final innings. Matthew Wade was the top-scorer for Aussies as he played a knock of 117 runs whereas Stuart Broad scalped four wickets for England. Archer was given the Man of the Match award for scalping six wickets in the first innings of the match.

The first Test of the series was won by Australia by 251 runs at Birmingham. The second match at Lord’s finished as a draw and Stokes’s heroics in the third Test at Headingley helped England level the series at 1-1.