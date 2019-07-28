Ashes 2019, England vs Australia: Full Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Playing 11, Timings – All you need to know

With the World Cup over, the focus will shift to the Ashes which starts in a few days from now. England would host Australia for the iconic tourney. Both the sides have announced their Ashes squad. Jofra Archer became the biggest talking point after he was picked by England. For Australia, Michael Neser made headlines along with Cameron Bancroft. Both the teams look well oiled after the World Cup. Ashes 2019 promises to be exciting and a treat for fans because both the sides have big names and that would also help in drawing crowds to the venues.

Here is the full schedule

First Test at Edgbaston from August 1 to 5

Second Test at Lord’s from August 14 to 18

Third Test at Headingley from August 22 to 26

Fourth Test at Manchester from September 4 to 8

Fifth Test at The Oval from September 12 to 16

Timings

The starting time would be 3:30 PM IST.

England Playing 11

Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes (VC), Rory Burns

Australia Playing 11

Tim Paine (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Travis Head, Cameron Bancroft

Former Australia and England fast-bowling coach David Saker wants James Pattinson unleashed – but not until the second #Ashes Test at Lord’s | @martinsmith9994 https://t.co/A6h774mpjj pic.twitter.com/POi04tXNSi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 28, 2019

Ashes Squads

England Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Australia Squad: Tim Paine (c), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.