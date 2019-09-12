Ashes 2019: Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith has been in surreal touch during the ongoing Ashes series. He has already accumulated 671 runs in four Tests thus far and stands a chance to surpass Sir Donald Bradman to score the most number of runs in a single series by a single individual. Hailing the Australian, ICC came up with a cheeky tweet in admiration where he can be seen with a fan and then there is a picture on the phone where instead of Smith a picture of a GOAT is there. Nathan Lyon is originally known as the GOAT, hence one felt he was the actual target.

ICC soon came up with another meme which featured Nathan Lyon, who is famously known as the all-time GOAT.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019: Steve Smith Equals Virat Kohli, Brian Lara’s Record After 9th Consecutive Fifty-Plus Score

Meanwhile, Australia has successfully retained the Ashes by winning the Old Trafford Test. Former Australia captain Mark Taylor feels Smith is ready to take up the role as the captain once again.

“I believe Smith will captain Australia again. I was on the Cricket Australia board that determined the penalties for Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft over the events of Cape Town and have no doubt he will be a better leader next time around because of the very harsh lessons he learnt,” Taylor said in a column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

“To me it’s not a matter of whether he (Smith) becomes captain again on April 1. It doesn’t have to happen that quickly,” he added.