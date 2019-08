In a massive setback for Australia, premier batsman Steve Smith is ruled out of the third Ashes Test. Justin Langer confirmed the news that Smith will not be a part of the 3rd Test due to an injury. Smith has been in ominous form in the ongoing Ashes, but a lethal bouncer from Jofra Archer had him at bay as he had to leave the ground to get medical attention. In the three innings he featured thus far in the Ashes, he has slammed a century in each of them.